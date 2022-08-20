‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The spunky bunch! Malcolm in the Middle’s plucky attitude made it one of the most iconic TV shows of the early 2000s — and fans are still trying to keep up with the cast.

The comedy, which was a faux memoir of middle child Malcolm Wilkerson (Frankie Muniz), detailed the Wilkerson family’s low-income, dysfunctional life and all the highs and lows that came with it.

The sitcom reminded viewers that all families are complicated — but even the most wild relatives can’t out crazy the Wilkersons.

Throughout its seven-season run, which lasted from 2000 to 2006, the series earned 33 Emmy nominations, seven wins and seven Golden Globe nominations. Jane Kaczmarek, who played mom Lois Wilkerson, received seven Emmy nods alone for her role.

Kaczmarek’s Lois was the boss of the house and didn’t take anyone’s backtalk, often running her household like a tyrant. Her parenting techniques were counteracted by the family patriarch, Hal Wilkerson (Bryan Cranston). Unlike his wife, Hal was a bit passive when disciplining his children. In fact, Hal often started the shenanigans that his sons all took part in on the show.

Muniz, for his part, brought to life whiz kid Malcolm, who did not like being in the middle of his brothers. In fact, his selfishness was a big story line on the Fox series, as was his disdain for being placed in gifted classes.

In addition to Malcolm, the Wilkerson squad consisted of two older brothers — Francis Wilkerson (Christopher Masterson) and Reese Wilkerson (Justin Berfield) — and the baby, Dewey Wilkerson (Erik Per Sullivan). Cloris Leachman rounded out the cast as grandma Ida.

Throughout the sitcom, the Wilkerson boys got into their fair share of trouble. The edgy eldest child, Francis, was often to blame for the drama in the house before he was shipped off to military school.

While Reese, on the other hand, was known as the fighter in the group — who despite battling his own siblings from time to time — always had their backs against bullies. Dewey was the closest to Malcolm when it came to smarts, but as the baby, he often found himself being the butt of all the boys’ jokes.

More than a decade after Malcolm in the Middle came to an end, the Wilkerson family is still on the minds of many of the show’s diehard fans.

Luckily, some of the cast has continued to act and stay in the spotlight over the years. Scroll down to see what the core seven are doing now: