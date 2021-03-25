Frankie Muniz has a new family member! The Malcolm in the Middle alum announced on Wednesday, March 24, that wife Paige Price had given birth to their first child.

“I’m a dad guys,” the actor, 34, said in an Instagram Story video. “I love him so much. I love my wife so much.”

Muniz announced in September that they had a little one on the way. “In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together,” the New Jersey native said in a YouTube video at the time. “We’ve traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it’s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one’s heartbeat.”

His wife chimed in, “When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this but we were told that our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman. I’m excited to say that we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting.”

The couple revealed their March 2021 due date in the footage. The following month, they announced the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of gold “BOY” balloons.

The Dancing With the Stars alum wed Price in Arizona in February, nearly two years after their engagement.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams,” the model wrote via Instagram following Muniz’s November 2018 proposal. “You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you.”

When speaking exclusively to Us Weekly of their upcoming nuptials five months later, the Big Fat Liar star said, “It’s going to be small. We are both simple. Neither of us wants anything giant. … We really don’t have many friends.”