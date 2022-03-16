Keeping it candid! Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, doesn’t hold back — even when it comes to her mom’s acting projects.

The little one is “brutally honest,” the actress, 49, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 15, noting that she planned to wait to show Kaavia her upcoming Disney+ movie, Cheaper By the Dozen, until “the bitter end.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author explained, “She’s gonna see it at the premiere. The woman told me to my face that my breath stinks, so I’ve got to hold off on this movie, make sure she’s in a good mood. Otherwise, I don’t know what kind of grade she’s gonna give us.”

The Nebraska native referenced a recent Instagram video that went viral. In the funny footage from earlier this month, Kaavia blew into her hand and took a whiff, hinting to her mom that her breath smelled.

The You Got Anything Stronger? author called her and Dwyane Wade’s daughter a “little roast comedian” on Tuesday, saying the toddler is not always up for filming for social media.

“Some days she’s into it,” the L.A.’s Finest alum explained. “We have [what] we call a dance party where we just put on whatever music and we dance to it. Some days, she shows us her iPad and she’s like, ‘I’m on my iPad, get away, let me have my time!’ So if you just happen to catch her and you have your phone out, record because something cool or funny or interesting will be happening.”

She and Wade, 40, welcomed their daughter via gestational carrier in November 2018 after previously suffering nearly 10 pregnancy losses.

The retired athlete, who is also the father of Zaire, 20, Zaya, 14, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships, wrote via Instagram at the time: “We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

The Chicago native exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019 that Kaavia “looks like” him but “acts like” Union.

“She has a whole personality,” the former professional basketball player said at the time. “She’s very particular about everything just like her mother, very particular, but I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants, what she don’t want. It makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Cool.’”

