Natalie Dormer’s new normal! The Game of Thrones alum secretly became a mom in January.

“It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic, is get pregnant and have a baby,” the actress, 39, joked during the Tuesday, April 27, episode of “That’s After Life!” podcast. “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliche. She’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time … going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby!’”

The England native added that her daughter will be one of many because “what else could people do” while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic?

“She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy, but I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else,” the new mom said of the little one. “People say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value systems,’ and you sort of roll your eyes and go, ‘Yeah, yeah’ – and then you have one and you go, ‘Oh, wow!’”

Returning to work will be “very difficult” for Dormer, she went on to say, noting that she doesn’t want her career to “warp” her baby girl’s experience.

“People in the industry that I’m in do lean on nannies and they do that for a reason, so that they can take children with them,” the Tudors alum explained. “But, I mean for me, this is the perfect time to go back to the stage, because then I could be with her all day. But with COVID, who knows when that will happen.”

Dormer and Oakes, 37, met while working on Venus in Fur at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2017. The following year, she split from her fiancé, Anthony Byrne, after 11 years together.

Working together on their May 2018 movie, In Darkness, added tension to their relationship, she told You Magazine two months after the thriller’s release. “Couples say terrible things to each other that you would never say to your best friend,” Dormer said of the director, 45, in July 2018. “We learned very quickly that we couldn’t write in the same room. Doors got slammed at various points and I wouldn’t necessarily rush into writing with Anthony again, but I have huge respect for him.”

Byrne similarly told the Hollywood Reporter that he and the Hunger Games star “didn’t learn from [their] mistakes,” adding, “Because we didn’t have an office or anything, we were in our own home writing, and then it would all kick off because we would disagree about something fundamentally or I would be a pain in the arse.”