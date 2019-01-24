Keeping it hilariously real. Gavin Rossdale loves being a father, but he isn’t afraid to admit that parenting can be very difficult.

“It’s a nightmare,” the 53-year-old musician jokingly told Us Weekly exclusively at the 24th annual L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday, January 23. “They ruin your life.”

All jokes aside, the “Love Remains the Same” singer told Us that being a dad completely changed him as a person. He explained, “It’s wonderful. It’s the best. They just give you a new life.”

Rossdale has a 29-year-old model daughter named Daisy Lowe with ex Pearl Lowe and also shares three younger sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. While the British musician and Stefani, 49, are both artists, he doesn’t want his kids to join the music industry.

“I think [pursuing a career in Hollywood] is a terrible idea because it’s such a crapshoot,” he told Us. “I try to instill in them … to think differently, think outside the box, and to pursue what they love. Everything else follows.”

The Bush frontman continued: “I may not be the best father in the world, but I made my kids think and be rational. You know, most people are other people’s opinions. And I don’t want them to be that.”

The former Voice coach and Rossdale split in 2015 after nearly 13 years of marriage. They were granted joint custody of their sons when the divorce was finalized the following year and still work hard to coparent successfully. In September 2018, a source told Us Weekly that the duo attended mediation to discuss “ongoing parenting issues they have over their three children.”

“There’s been a lot of pain and sadness,” Rossdale told Us in March 2017 about the split. “It really teaches you perspective on life. … I never thought I would get divorced, but it just happens.”

Stefani moved on from her relationship with Rossdale and is currently dating country singer Blake Shelton. “[They] are going to be announcing their engagement very soon,” an insider told Us on January 16. “Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen, but she’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

Rossdale, meanwhile, was last linked to German model Sophia Thomalla. She was spotted kissing soccer player Loris Karius in late December 2018, which seemingly confirmed things ended between her and the rocker.

