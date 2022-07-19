So much love. Gavin Rossdale posted a sweet photo with his four children, celebrating how much “joy” they bring to his life.

“Welcome to my world,” the Bush frontman, 56, captioned a Tuesday, July 19, Instagram photo of himself and his sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 8, and daughter Daisy Lowe, 33.

He continued: “[T]he best few weeks at home with my better versions of me .oh the joy they bring .and yes there’s [my dog] chewy bottom left.and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized.”

The rocker shares his three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani, whom he began dating in 1995 and married in September 2002. The former couple split in 2015, finalizing their divorce in April 2016. By that point, the No Doubt singer, 52, moved on with her Voice costar, Blake Shelton, and the pair tied the knot in July 2021.

For his part, Rossdale — who welcomed daughter Daisy, now a model, in London back in 1989 with then-girlfriend Pearl Lowe — went on to date model Sophia Thomalla from 2017 to 2018, and, later model Natalie Golba for a short time in 2019. He has been linked to actress and model Courtney Cannon since December 2021.

Despite moving on in their romantic lives, The “Glycerine” singer and Stefani put on a united front as coparents. In May 2019, Rossdale exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their copacetic relationship, noting how their sons were doing “really good.”

“They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can,” he stated at the time, also sharing the advice he gives to his kids: “To be a whole, interesting and considerate human being that makes this world a better place. That’s it, that’s all I tell them!”

Rossdale also detailed how the former couple was handling taking care of their kids during the coronavirus pandemic noting how it became a “tricky dilemma.”

“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” the London native told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation in April 2020. “I miss them, and they should be back. I have them the first week and then I haven’t had them for ten or 11 days, and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days or something.”

Though the kids split their time between mom and dad, Shelton, 46, has stepped up as a stepdad.

The boys “look up to Blake in a big way,” a source told Us in August 2020. “He’s earned their respect as a father figure. He’s gone from being their friend to being a serious parental influence.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!