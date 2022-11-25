An emoji speaks a thousand words. Gisele Bündchen showed support for Tom Brady and his son Jack one month after the former couple announced their divorce.

“❤️ My Inspiration ❤️,” Brady, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, alongside a photo of Jack, 15 — whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — making a play on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home turf.

“❤️,” Bündchen, 42, commented on the upload the following day.

The Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel — who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — announced their divorce in October as speculation about the state of their marriage reached a fever pitch.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The football icon continued: “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Brazil native, for her part, noted that the two will continue to coparent their children and added: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The former couple have long been outspoken about their sweet relationships with their children.

In February 2020, Bündchen got candid about her role as Jack’s stepmom, revealing via her Instagram Story at the time that she prefers “the word ‘bonus mom’ because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life.”

One year later, the Devil Wears Prada actress wished her “bonus” son a happy birthday via the platform, praising him for “being the best big brother in the world.”

“Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives,” she wrote at the time alongside a photo of her, Brady and their children. “Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much! ❤️.”

Brady, for his part, recently reflected on his own childhood and the immense support he received from his family growing up — and how he wants to model that for his children.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” he told NBA legend Charles Barkley during the Monday, November 21, episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”

“When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable,” he recalled. “It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. And, you know, I just want to be that for my kids. I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”