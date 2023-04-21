Time flies! Giuliana Rancic shared a rare photo with her family at Disney World — and her and husband Bill Rancic’s 10-year-old son, Duke, is all grown up.

“To say our trip to Disney World this week was epic is an understatement! As you can see in these pics, we have been visiting @waltdisneyworld for years and it somehow gets even more magical every single visit 💫,” Giuliana, 48, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 21, alongside a series of images that showed her family trips to the Magic Kingdom over the years. The most recent snap featured the trio posing by the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride during their latest adventure.

The former E! News correspondent then gave her suggestions on the best hotspots to visit at the famous park including Tron, Guardians of the Galaxy and her personal favorite, Slinky Dog Dash.

“Until next time, Disney World…. 💙💙💙,” she concluded the sweet social media upload.

Giuliana and Bill, 51, who tied the knot in 2007, welcomed Duke in 2012 via surrogate. While the couple previously said that they would “love” to expand their brood eventually, the entertainment reporter exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2018 that their son is “so happy being our little guy” that he has never once asked for a sibling. “I think he would be cool either way,” she told Us. “And honestly, we’re great either way.”

The Italy native — who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 before entering remission later that year — has been vocal about her struggle with infertility. In June 2014, she revealed that the pair’s surrogate had suffered a miscarriage while carrying baby No. 2.

“Thankfully we’ve had some time to process the news,” she told Extra at the time. “It was hard…I mean, when you get that call that you’ve had a miscarriage…we were just devastated. Our priority at the time, once we were able to take the emotion out of it a little bit and to make sure our surrogate, who carried Duke for us, knew it was not her fault.”

Despite facing hurdles, the duo are still taking steps to expand their brood. Giuliana announced she would take a backseat at E! in October 2019 as the company moved to New York City, explaining at the time that it was what was best for her family, which she is hoping to “grow soon.”

“Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming. As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of herself and Duke standing in a doorway.“I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes.”

A few months prior to her announcement, Giuliana got candid about how she finds a balance between her successful career and being a present mom for her child.

“It’s never easy,” she shared exclusively with Us in May 2019. “I think any parent can agree that it’s never easy, but for me, what I try to do is something called the 100/100 rule. When I’m at work, I give 100 percent of my attention and focus to work. Things come up, of course, [like] personal issues and that’s important, but I really focus at work. I don’t suddenly go, ‘Oh, wait a second, I forgot whatever,’ and do some shopping. Like, I love talking to my mom — we’re really close — but I try not to do that at work.”

The Emmy winner added that she puts “the phone away right when I get home” and gives “all my attention to my family,” adding that having that rule helps her “relax and focus.”