The Golden Bachelor alum Theresa Nist‘s family is getting a little bit bigger.

Theresa, 70, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, June 19, that her daughter, Jen Woolston, is pregnant with baby No. 4, making Theresa a soon-to-be grandmother of seven.

“When my daughter asked me last night to take photos of her on the beach because she was going to let everyone know that she’s pregnant I couldn’t have been more thrilled, not only because she asked me to be her photographer (so honored that she trusts my photography skills with this very important announcement!),” Theresa gushed alongside a slideshow of maternity photos snapped at golden hour, “but also because I no longer have to contain the supreme joy that I’ve been feeling ever since she told me about it more than a month ago. I was beyond thrilled to say the least.”

In the pics, Theresa’s daughter stood on the shore and cradled her baby bump in a flowing white dress. At the end of the carousel, Theresa included a video of the moment she learned about the pregnancy.

The clip showed Theresa reading a note from Jen’s sons, Dempsey, Leo and Henry, that appeared to spell, “We’re about to have a new sibling.” She jumped up from her seat and exclaimed, “No! No way!”

“To say that I am so incredibly happy about this new life within her is a serious understatement,” Theresa continued in her caption. “I mean, how lucky am I to have two incredible children who married two other incredible humans who then went on to have six beautiful, amazing boys? And now I am about to have a seventh grandchild?” (Theresa’s son, Tommy Nist, is also the father of three boys: Brandon, Brody and Braxton.)

The former reality star gushed that she felt “beyond grateful” to be adding another little one to the family. “I am filled with so much joy, wonder, love and gratitude for this new life. And this baby is so fortunate to be able to call my daughter ‘Mom,'” she added. “She treats her three boys with kindness, dignity and respect. She really listens to them and she does it all so fairly and they all love her so much!!”

Bachelor Nation fans were introduced to Theresa during the first season of The Golden Bachelor, which debuted last fall. She earned leading man Gerry Turner‘s final rose, and the pair exchanged vows during a televised wedding in January. Three months later, however, the twosome called it quits.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Gerry, 72, said during a sit-down interview on Good Morning America. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Gerry filed for divorce on April 12, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of their relationship. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair are one step closer to finalizing their divorce after signing a marital settlement agreement on June 4. Gerry also filed a summary dissolution on June 12, which can speed up the process by avoiding prolonged time in court.

Despite the pair’s breakup, Theresa’s daughter is appreciative of the time they spent with Gerry. “I had only the loveliest experiences being with Gerry and his family,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “I will hold the days we were officially family in my heart forever, and will think of them as family always.”