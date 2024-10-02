Professional golfer Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, are officially parents of three after she recently gave birth.

“So blessed to have welcomed our daughter Alaia Cahill Rahm into the world last week,” Rahm, 29, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, October 1. “Mama and baby girl are both healthy and doing great, I can’t wait to get back home to them.”

Rahm, who is slated to compete at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland later this week, shared several photos of the proud parents cuddling the newborn in the hospital. Baby Alaia was swaddled in a teal blanket and wore a white cap with a white bow on it.

Several of Rahm’s fellow pro golfers congratulated him and Cahill, 30, on the arrival of their daughter.

Related: Golfer Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Cahill’s Relationship Timeline Professional golfer Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill went from friends to college sweethearts to proud parents. Rahm met Cahill while they were both attending Arizona State University and after starting as friends, they began dating in 2016. Two years later, he proposed. “For our relationship, we started dating in college. We moved in after six […]

“Congratulations!!! Life’s greatest gift. Sending love to you and Kelley! 🎉❤️,” Sergio Garcia wrote via Instagram comment.

Tony Finau, for his part, shared, “Congrats! She’s a Beauty ❤️.”

Kevin Na, Luís Figo, JJ Watt, Michael Phelps and additional famous athletes also shared their well-wishes in the comments section.

“Welcome to the world! Congrats yall!!!” Phelps, 39, replied.

Rahm and Cahill announced in March that they were expecting baby No. 3. “Officially moving to zone defense, baby Rahm #3 coming soon,” Rahm joked via Instagram, sharing sonogram photos.

Rahm and Cahill also share eldest sons Kepa, 3, and Eneko, 2.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: Stars Who Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

Before expanding their family, Rahm and Cahill met as students at Arizona State University and started dating in 2016. They got engaged two years later.

“For our relationship, we started dating in college. We moved in after six months, and we’ve been living together for two years already,” he recalled during an interview with Golf Channel in August 2018. “I think we acted and both felt like a married couple already. We felt like being official in that sense, so it really hasn’t changed much in that sense.”

Rahm and Cahill went on to get married in December 2019 in a ceremony held in his native Spain. They confirmed Cahill was pregnant with baby No. 1 the following year, welcoming Kepa in 2021. Son Eneko followed in 2022.

Cahill and the couple’s sons have since become fixtures in the stands at Rahm’s golf tournaments.

“This golf course is a truly special place and I’m so happy I was able to pull out the win,” Rahm wrote via Instagram in February 2023 after the Genesis Invitational. “Thanks to everyone for the support and loved having my family here to enjoy the ride!”