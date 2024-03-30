Professional golfer Jon Rahm and his wife, Kelley Cahill, will soon have another addition on the fairway!

“Officially moving to zone defense, baby Rahm #3 coming soon,” Rahm, 29, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 29, sharing a photo of the couple holding up an ultrasound photo.

In the portrait, Rahm and Cahill posed with their eldest sons: Kepa, 2, and Eneko, 12 months.

Several of Rahm’s golf peers shared their well-wishes and congratulations in the comments section, including Michelle Wie West, Sergio Garcia and Boyd Summerhays.

“Huge Jon!! Congratulations 🥳,” Eugenio Chacarra, for his part, wrote in Spanish.

Rahm and Cahill met as students at Arizona State University and started dating in 2016. Rahm proposed two years later.

“For our relationship, we started dating in college. We moved in after six months, and we’ve been living together for two years already,” he recalled during an interview with Golf Channel in August 2018. “I think we acted and both felt like a married couple already. We felt like being official in that sense, so it really hasn’t changed much in that sense.”

Of popping the question, Rahm never had “a doubt” that Cahill would turn him down. “In my case, I was 100 percent sure she was going to say yes,” he added.

Rahm and Cahill wed in December 2019 in his native Spain. They announced that Cahill was pregnant with baby No. 1 one year later. Kepa arrived in April 2021 with his younger brother, Eneko, following in August 2022.

“Eneko Cahill Rahm born on August 5th, feeling grateful for another healthy boy! Kelley, Eneko and big brother Kepa are all doing great,” Rahm wrote in Spanish in an Instagram post at the time. “We have had an amazing last few days soaking in these amazing moments as a family of four. Now time for the playoffs!”

Rahm has continued to compete in golf tournaments since becoming a dad, and Cahill often brings their boys to the green to watch the rounds.

“This golf course is a truly special place and I’m so happy I was able to pull out the win,” Rahm wrote via Instagram in February 2023 after the Genesis Invitational. “Thanks to everyone for the support and loved having my family here to enjoy the ride!”

After his victory, he celebrated with Cahill, Kepa and Eneko. In an official photo, Rahm held his trophy while Kepa sat perched on his shoulders. Cahill, meanwhile, held a then-infant Eneko in her arms.