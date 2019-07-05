



A month of mourning. Granger Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, opened up about their son River’s death one month after his death.

“I couldn’t sleep last night so I was going through photos of River,” the actress, 37, captioned a Friday, July 5, Instagram post. “I noticed so many with this light around him that I never really took notice of before. We always used to ask him what he wanted to be when he grew up. He never said a fireman, or police man or doctor. He always said, ‘When I get bigger, I reach the light.’ I know he probably meant the light switch, but it still makes me smile and still gives me a bit of hope. He’s definitely reaching the light now.”

She added, “One month. The hardest month of our lives. But we are here. One month closer to seeing him again.”

In the social media upload, Amber shared six photos of her toddler at the park, behind the wheel and on the couch. Patches of sunlight shone behind his head in each shot.

Amber and the country singer, 39, announced on June 6 that their son died from drowning. The couple also share London, 7, and Lincoln, 5.

The “Happens Like That” singer opened up about the tragic loss last week. “People keep saying, ‘You’re so strong,’ ‘How are you functioning?’ ‘I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed,” she captioned a Monday, July 1, Instagram post. “I am broken. My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight.”

Granger returned to the stage in June, performing in Chicago while sporting a new tattoo of River’s name on his arm.

