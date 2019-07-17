



Back off! Gretchen Rossi stood her ground after being pressured to post a pic of her 1-week-old daughter, Skylar.

“I got back on my social today for the first time in six days after having major abdominal surgery and bringing a new life into this world, and I have to say I was not only shocked by some of the comments on my last post, but super hurt and disappointed by some of your guys’ attitude abut how I have not shared pictures quite yet, and the attitude that I owe you something,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 40, captioned her Tuesday, July 16, Instagram Story. “First, let’s be clear. I don’t owe any of you who are making these ridiculous comments anything.”

The former Bravo personality added, “I was in the hospital recovering from a major surgery for 4 days and 3 nights, was in a ton of pain because of what had to happen during surgery, not to mention all the while being a brand new first-time Mom and having to take care of a newborn, and learning how to breast-feed, all while being emotional and physically exhausted. I have to say it was honestly one of the most difficult things I have ever had to navigate.”

The former reality star explained that she was “in no way thinking about or concerned about posting on social media.” Instead, Rossi took “some time to bond and get to know” her daughter. “To me, that is called being a good Mom!” she wrote.

As for Internet trolls, the new mom finished with: “If you are a hater, than you can go suck it.”

She and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, welcomed their first child together on Thursday, July 11. The couple announced in April that they planned to name their baby girl Skylar Gray with her middle name honoring Smiley’s cancer-stricken son from a previous relationship, Grayson.

“One day, we both kind of looked at each other and started thinking about his son, Grayson, who is sick,” the California native explained to Access at the time. “And he has been this, just, angel on earth. And he’s this little unbreakable, amazing little man.”

She and the Date My Ex alum, 45, got engaged in 2013 and started trying to grow their family with the help of IVF. “It was a very, very difficult process for me,” Rossi told Us Weekly exclusively in 2018. “A lot of harder than I had anticipated.”

