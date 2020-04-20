Like mother, like daughter! Caterina Scorsone’s 7-year-old daughter, Eliza, mimicked her mom’s TV character, Amelia Shepherd, when she performed surgery on her teddy bear.

“Well, Grey’s Anatomy might be in quarantine but that doesn’t mean the surgeries have stopped at our house. #teddybearcare,” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 38, captioned a Sunday, April 19, Instagram photo.

In the social media upload, the little one wore a black face mask while putting her stuffed animal under the knife. Eliza even gave the bear a breathing tube.

The actress has been documenting her family’s social distancing amid the coronavirus spread, from sidewalk chalk fun to family cuddles.

The Canadian star and her husband, Rob Giles, welcomed Eliza in 2012, followed by Paloma in 2016.

Scorsone’s concept of motherhood shifted after she gave birth to her second child. “When Pippa was born, and I realized that she had Down syndrome and she was going to have some physical differences and some cognitive differences … I didn’t know what her capacity would be. It really did send me into a tailspin,” she explained on a March 2019 “Motherly” podcast episode. “If my job is not to equip her to compete and dominate socially, or educationally, or physically or economically … what is a mother? What is my job? [It’s to] keep [Paloma] safe … and make her feel loved.”

She admitted at the time: “I loved Eliza so much because she was so clever, and she was so beautiful and she was so funny … but all those things were external qualities. It forced me to realize that I was loving my other daughter and everyone, including myself, for absolutely the wrong reason. I was loving people for their external qualities and not for their essence.”

In December 2019, Scorsone’s third child arrived. “Arwen is here,” she captioned her Instagram announcement. “Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.”

The Private Practice alum gave her social media followers an update on the infant’s name earlier this month, revealing, “By the way, we went with what was her middle name. Lucinda. ‘Lucky’ for short.”

Scorsone and Giles wed in 2009.