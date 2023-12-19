Multi-millionaire Guy Fieri let his children know he has a specific requirement for them to achieve if they want to receive a piece of his fortune.

The Guy’s Grocery Games star, 55, quoted NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as he revealed his rules during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, December 12.

“Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate.”

Fieri and his wife, Lori Fieri, have two sons: Hunter 27, and Ryder 17. They also care for Fieri’s nephew, Jules, 22, whom they’ve raised since the death of the TV personality’s sister Morgan in 2011.

Related: Celebrity Dads Share Best Advice They Received From Their Fathers Words of wisdom! While raising kids of their own, celebrities like O’Shea Jackson and Ike Barinholtz have looked to their own dads for help. But not all famous fathers just enjoy receiving advice — some of them like to share it. In February 2019, for example, Prince William opened up to a group of future dads about […]

“I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,’” Fieri continued, “And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been … that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

Fieri said his oldest son and his nephew are following his instructions. Hunter is in an MBA program at the University of Miami, and Jules is studying law at Loyola Marymount University.

Fieri added that Ryder, who is attending high school, has reservations about getting two degrees.

Related: How Much Money Do Food Network Stars Make? See Their Salaries Rolling in the dough! Food Network stars, including Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay and Ree Drummond, have brought in major money from hosting their own TV shows. Fieri got his start on the network in 2006 when he won season 2 of The Next Food Network Star. His prize was a six-episode commitment for his own cooking show, […]

“‘Dad, this is so unfair. I haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?’” he responded to his father.

Fieri graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 1990. In November, he signed a new three-year, $100 million deal with the Food Network, according to Variety. Three years ago, he signed an $80 million deal.

Hunter also graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and has appeared in several of his father’s TV shows. Fieri previously stated he wants him to eventually take over his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives show on the Food Network.

Related: Stars Who Have Had Their Own Cooking Shows Over the Years: Selena Gomez, Florenc... What can’t they do? Although celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh have made a name for themselves in the acting world — they also proved that they can create a unique performance in the kitchen. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Disney star chose to sharpen her skills alongside professional chefs and her […]

“He’s a great teacher,” Hunter told People about his father in November. “When the time comes, I will be ready to roll.”

As Hunter studies for his MBA, his proud father is expecting him to work in the family business in the future.

“I wanted him to get a couple years of his own feeling and flavor and message,” Fieri told Delish in 2018. “When that gets done, we’ll all know when it’s time for him to come back to the family program. It’s gonna happen, I don’t have any question. Matter of fact, I look forward to it. I’m almost wanting to cheat the system and bring him back early, but I know what’s going to be best for him.”