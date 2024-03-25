Gwyneth Paltrow is an Oscar winner, CEO and soon-to-be empty nester as her son Moses prepares for college.

“In the fall Brad and I have boys that will be going off to university,” Paltrow, 51, told London’s The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, March 24. “It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house.”

Paltrow, 50, shares son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin. Moses is the same age as her stepson, Brody, whom Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk shares with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

“On the one hand incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” Paltrow said of her feelings as they prepare to move out. “On the other hand this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

She added that it’s complicated to both look forward to and dread such an event. “I’ve been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. It’s been kind of the central … it’s been like the central kind of … I don’t know even how to articulate it!” she said. “It’s like the guiding force. It’s what I return to. I observe a lot of my friends who’ve had kids who’ve gone off to college. Your kid … it changes. And, you know, they come home a lot and all that stuff, but it’s not quite the same as living under the same roof all the days of the year. So I’m just trying to be open to what that means.”

Paltrow first experienced one of her babies leaving the nest when daughter Apple, now 19, left for higher education in fall 2022.

“It’s been a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time,” Paltrow exclusively shared with Us Weekly in October 2022. “But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt].”

Paltrow added, “I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible.”

After a period of adjustment, however, the Goop founder realized that she and Apple would be just fine. “Now, I’m getting more used to it and it also helps to see her happy and well-adjusted,” she explained at the time. “That makes a huge difference.”

Paltrow has already noticed how Moses and Apple are approaching their education differently.

“Apple was very clear on where she wanted to go, and did everything in her power to make it happen and manifested it,” the Oscar winner told Bustle last month. “Moses is like, ‘I don’t know, I like this and I like that, and let’s go back and see this, let’s go back and see that one.’ He’s more relaxed about it. He’s kind of like ‘I’ll be happy wherever; it’s fine,’ which is a great feeling.”