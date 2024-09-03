Like any Instagram parent, Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing the highlights from summer with her family.

Paltrow, 51, took to the app on Monday, September 2, to post a video montage featuring daughter Apple, 20, son Moses, 18, and their stepdad Brad Falchuk, among other famous faces.

“Summer was good to us,” she wrote.

With Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby” as the soundtrack, Paltrow’s Reel showed glimpses of her in mom mode: Snapping separate selfies with Apple and Moses and posing with both against a green, hilly backdrop. She shares her children with ex-husband Chris Martin, who is shown in the video alongside Moses in a cozy, father-son moment.

Paltrow also included snapshots of a shirtless Falchuk, 53, and photos of her with celeb pals Reese Witherspoon and Rashida Jones. Replying in the comment section, Witherspoon, 48, wrote, “Divine Summer.”

This year, Paltrow officially becomes an empty nester, with Moses going off to college. Late last month, she shared footage of the two together via her Instagram Story and responded to fans’ questions, including one asking how she was coping with her kids (almost) all out of the house.

“Have you dropped both kids off to college yet?” one follower wanted to know. “I’m doing that, I’m not ok.”

Paltrow replied “not yet” in a video response, before Moses entered the frame.

“She hasn’t quite gotten rid of me,” the teen quipped.

Paltrow’s 17-year-old stepson, Brody, was also set to leave for college. (Falchuk, a TV writer and producer, shares Brody and daughter Isabella, 19, with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.)

Paltrow recently spoke to The Sunday Times, about her sorrow regarding their upcoming transition.

“In the fall Brad and I have boys that will be going off to university,” Paltrow told the British outlet in March. “It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house.”

The actress added that she had mixed feelings about the last of the kids leaving.

“On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” she said. “On the other hand this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

Earlier this summer, Paltrow declared her admiration for Apple and Moses in an Instagram Story Q&A.

“I think both my kids really know themselves very well and that’s a trait about them that I both love and admire,” Paltrow revealed in July. “And I guess one I worry about for both of them is anxiety. This is, as we know, the anxious generation.”