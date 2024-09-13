Harry Styles is golden as an uncle.

During a Thursday, September 12, appearance on Lorraine, the singer’s sister, Gemma Styles, was asked whether Harry, 30, is the “best uncle that ever was in the world” to her daughter, whose arrival she announced in February.

“Of course,” replied Gemma, 33, who shares her daughter with partner Michal Mylnowski.

Host Lorraine Kelly also praised the Styles clan for being a “relatively normal” family despite Harry’s musical superstardom and Gemma’s massive social media following.

Related: Harry Styles Through the Years: From One Direction Heartthrob to Rock God Harry Styles has had quite the transformation since the early days of his career. The Brit entered into the spotlight in 2010 after trying out for The X Factor UK. During Styles’ time on the show, creator and judge Simon Cowell paired him with fellow contestants Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik […]

“We like to think [we’re normal], I’m sure others would disagree,” Gemma quipped.

The author appeared on Lorraine to promote her new book, Why Am I Like This? My Brain Isn’t Broken (and Neither Is Yours), which details her experience with mental health struggles and getting diagnosed with ADHD. She said that she hopes the book will provide readers with “a deeper understanding of themselves and why they think the way they think.”

Gemma noted that although she’s “quite a private person,” she doesn’t “mind talking about” mental health publicly.

“I feel like it’s been such a defining part of the last 10, 15 years of my life that I think to be on social media in that way and not mention it at all … would feel quite untruthful to me,” she explained. “I don’t think people owe anyone that part of themselves, but for me it feels much more authentic.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Gemma is not one to make social media merely a highlight reel, and even acknowledged that some of her followers might be dealing with infertility struggles when announcing her daughter’s birth.

“Hello from maternity leave! Took some time off to ensure the safe arrival of our baby girl, who is adored by her whole family 🫶🏻⁣I know that this news can be difficult for many people and I’m sending you lots of love 🤍,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself, Mylnowski and their daughter, whose name they have not shared publicly.

Gemma also admires the way Harry handles himself online.

“I think [Harry] is a really good example actually of someone who has been introspective enough about their own social media use to know what feels good and what doesn’t,” she said during an interview with The Times earlier this month. “He’s not super-active on social media. And that seems to work for him the best at the moment.”

The outlet noted that while Gemma was shooting photos for the article, Harry showed up to set to babysit his niece.

In addition to Harry’s hands-on approach to being an uncle, Gemma is grateful to her younger brother for “pep talks” and “endless wisdom,” as she wrote in the acknowledgements for Why Am I Like This? Gemma also appreciates the fact that she can speak candidly to Harry and their parents about mental health.

“My family [is] very open about mental health, which I have found so amazing and comforting,” she told The Times. “I know that’s something that not everybody has when they go through mental health issues. So I am very, very grateful for that.”