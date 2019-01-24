Haylie Duff admitted that she has alcohol to thank for both of her baby girls! The mother of two said she and her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, conceived their children after drinking.
“Both stories involve alcohol,” the Little Moon Society creator, 33, revealed in Motherlucker’s “Got a Sec” video on Tuesday, January 22. “It’s so funny because everybody stops drinking to get pregnant, but I think that’s how everybody gets pregnant, is alcohol.”
Duff got specific, admitting, “We had been engaged and had been planning our wedding and we went on vacation to Hawaii. We had too many Mai Tais, and then we got Ryan.”
But what about 7-month-old Lulu? “Lulu actually came about because our parent mixer at preschool was hosted at one of my girlfriends’ houses,” the Texas native said. “They had a margarita bar. Again, with the alcohol, and that’s how I got Lulu.”
Duff and Rosenberg, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Ryan, 3, in 2015. Lulu was born in June 2018. Duff’s younger sister, Hilary, also has two little ones of her own — but the older sis told Us back in August that her sibling will have an easier go of it with Luca, 6, and Banks, 2 months.
“Hilary’s set of troubles is going to be different,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen author said. “Luca is old enough to help himself into bed, whereas Ryan can’t do those things. Hilary’s experience will be different. With my second . . . I can’t take a nap or read a book. You still have to take care of another child.”
