Tarek El Moussa’s daughter, Taylor, felt lots of love on her 14th birthday — especially from her stepmom, Heather Rae El Moussa.

“Tay, I can’t believe you are 14 today! It went too fast 😩,” the Selling Sunset alum, 37, captioned photos of herself and Taylor from over the years via Instagram on Sunday, September 22. “You have grown up to be such a beautiful, driven, sophisticated young lady.”

She continued: “I love watching you with Tristan and I am so lucky that I get to have you as my beautiful bonus daughter, I’ve loved every moment with you. I love you so much, happy birthday sweet girl 💗🥳.”

Tarek, 43, shares two kids — Taylor and son Brayden, 9 — with ex-wife Christina Haack, whom he divorced in 2018. He married Heather in 2021, and the couple expanded their family with the birth of their son, Tristan, in January 2023.

Related: Christina Haack's Blended Family Photos: 3 Kids, Ex-Husbands and More While Christina Hall was building houses on her and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop, she was also creating a loving home in real life. Hall shares daughter Taylor, born in 2010, and son Brayden, born in 2015, with El Moussa. She is also the mother to son Hudson, whom she […]

Heather shared another birthday tribute for Taylor via her Instagram Story on Sunday. “Happy Birthday Tay 🤍🐶🎂💌🪩✨ (I love this photo),” she wrote alongside a sweet snap of Taylor holding an adorable pug.

Taylor received even more birthday love from her parents. “My little girl is 14. It went by so fast I could almost cry, but I’ve cherished every moment,” Tarek captioned Instagram pics of his eldest child on Sunday. “She’s a strong, talented, beautiful young lady, and I couldn’t be more proud. A lot of time has passed, but we have so much more to look forward to, so I’m excited for everything to come ❤️ Let’s all wish little Tay Tay a happy birthday!”

Haack, 41, shared a selfie with Taylor via Instagram on Sunday, recalling how fans of her and Tarek’s HGTV series — which aired from 2013 to 2022 — watched Taylor grow up on the small screen. “If you watched Flip or Flop since the beginning you watched me carry Taylor on my hip through all of season 1,” she wrote. “I didn’t have a sitter and didn’t want to be apart from her- so she was along for the ride.”

Haack added: “Time has flown by way too quickly. Taylor changed my life in all the best ways. She challenges me, holds me accountable and makes me want to be a better person. She’s wise, strong willed, talented, beautiful and so fun to be around. She’s literally my favorite person and I’m so incredibly blessed to be her mama ❤️.”

Related: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa: A Timeline of Their Relationship Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa‘s whirlwind love story is too cute for words. The twosome first crossed paths on the 4th of July in 2019, and Tarek went on to confirm their relationship that August via Instagram. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special […]

Heather previously opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with her stepkids, revealing that she “worked really hard to have a strong relationship with them” once she and Tarek began dating in 2019.

“[Being] a good stepmom to them and their happiness is so important to me,” she exclusively told Us in June 2023, adding that she doesn’t “favor” any of her kids. “They’re all important to me and I love them so much. And I wouldn’t be a mommy if I didn’t have Taylor and Brayden.”