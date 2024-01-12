Kaley Cuoco won’t be doling out any parenting advice to other moms.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 38, said that she and her partner Tom Pelphrey have realized that there’s no one-size-fits-all rule for parenting. “From the minute I even knew I was pregnant, I’m like, ‘We’re doing this our way,'” the actress told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, January 11. “I feel like if I’ve learned anything, it’s really, your child is your child and it’s not like the next kid. And you, as a parent, are not like that parent, and what that child needs is not what my child needs.”

“That’s kind of what we’ve done and it’s kind of worked out great,” she continued. “So, my advice is no advice!”

The Emmy-nominated star added that she wasn’t open to receiving advice from other moms either “because it just becomes a little too much” for her. “There’s gonna be more questions and probably anger than I want to hear,” she told ET.

Cuoco and Pelphrey, 41, welcomed their daughter, Matilda, now 10 months, in March 2023. During a Monday, January 8, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actress opened up about her parenting philosophy and recounted her and Pelphrey’s first plane flight with their daughter over the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It was our first flight ever with this baby, which is terrifying. We were very terrified. I thought, ‘What do we do? We have to bring her sound machine on the plane,’” Cuoco recalled. “It’s the only thing she can go to sleep to. [We have] to actually turn it on so she’ll fall asleep on the plane.”

After placing the sound machine next to Matilda’s ear to help soothe her to sleep, Cuoco said that a flight attendant approached them saying, “‘Hey, one of our passengers would love it if you turned the sound machine off.’ I’m sitting there like, ‘Oh, my God,’” she recounted. “I can feel Tom be like, ‘Hey, ask the passenger if she wants to hold our screaming child when we turn it [off].’ The ice went into his veins.”

Cuoco told host Jimmy Kimmel that upon landing, the passenger who had complained made a snarky comment because Matilda appeared to be happy again. “The lady turns around and goes, ‘Oh, so your daughter does know how to smile,’” she recalled. “It was in that moment where I understood why women end up on Dateline. I could have strangled [her]. This moment, I could’ve thrown that woman off the plane.”

Cuoco shared some of her other unorthodox parenting habits, such as letting her daughter watch TV. “Matilda just watched the first season of Succession the other week. I’m not kidding,” she said, asking fans to “stop judging the moms out there! Let them watch Succession.”