Hilaria Baldwin faced every mother’s nightmare when she had to take her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s 8-month-old son, Eduardo, to the emergency room after an allergic reaction.

Hilaria, 37, explained via Instagram on Saturday, May 15, that she still isn’t sure what exactly caused the health scare, but it certainly left her shaken.

“We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads,” she explained. “My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare.”

The “Mom Brain” cohost’s picture showed her and the baby in the hospital. She thanked the medical team who helped her son.

“This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok,” she wrote. “I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness.

The Living Clearly Method author added some advice to parents who may have a similar experience: move fast. “I was told that expediency in this situation is key,” she recalled. “Don’t wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help.”

She ended with a sweet message to her recovering son: “I love you my baby boy💕mama loves you so.”

Alec, 63, and Hilaria, who married in 2012, are parents of Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo and Lucia, 2 months. The SNL performer is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 25, whom he shares with Kim Basinger.

This trip to the ER hasn’t been the only medical incident for Hilaria and the kids recently. In April, Carmen had to see a doctor after accidentally getting a staple in her hand.

“I told her how brave she was — she said, ‘I wasn’t brave, I was crying a bit,’” she shared via social media at the time. “I told her that being brave doesn’t mean you don’t cry, it means you asked for help and you put one foot in front of the other and kept on … bravery doesn’t mean you can’t show emotions.”