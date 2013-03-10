Even though she's just four months along, Alec Baldwin's pregnant wife Hilaria Thomas Baldwin is already making plans for some serious mother-daughter bonding time.

The 28-year-old yoga instructor, who revealed the gender of the baby on Extra on Thursday, March 7, is adamant that her daughter grow up learning about her Spanish culture, Thomas Baldwin told Us Weekly at an event for new magazine Glam Belleza Latina.

PHOTOS: Celebs' mommy must-haves

"We're having a girl and we definitely want her to speak Spanish," she said. "I was on the phone with my nephew, who's seven. He called me …and he asked me, 'Is she going to speak Spanish?' and I said, 'Yes, but you have to help because she's going to grow up here probably so you have to help speak to her in Spanish.'"

One way to make sure their little bundle of joy speaks the language? By enforcing a rule of no English in the home, a plan that Thomas Baldwin says could be hindered by her husband's lack of Spanish skills.

PHOTOS: Sexy celebrity dads

"It's a little tricky because my husband doesn't speak Spanish, so that'll be a little tricky in the house," she said. "But maybe we will have our own conversation and he'll have to learn. We can talk behind his back. I cannot wait!"

The 30 Rock actor is already mentally preparing for second-time parenthood in other ways, however (Baldwin, 54, is already dad to daughter Ireland, 17, with ex-wife Kim Basinger).

"We talk a lot and Alec said this morning,'Think about kindergarten and what they're going to draw for you,'" Thomas Baldwin told Us, though she admitted that she was personally most excited about "feeding them and that little bath."

PHOTOS: Stars and their dads

Baldwin may also have to brace for even more estrogen in the household — the couple already have two female dogs at home.

"I turned to Alec yesterday when the ultrasound was done and was like, 'I get to buy pink things now!'" she said. "We have two girl dogs and me and now we have the baby girl, so he's just going to be surrounded by girls. And he has his daughter Ireland as well."

"She's got a very cute little nose, she's got very long legs," Thomas Baldwin continued about seeing the baby's ultrasound. "She gets the long legs from Alec's side. We're so excited!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!