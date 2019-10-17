



Hillary Scott ’s 18-month-old twins, Betsy and Emory, are the spitting images of each other, but that’s all the little ones have in common.

“They’re great, they are just loud and wide open, but my twins could not be more different,” the Lady Antebellum member, 33, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Wednesday, October 16. “They look so much alike, but they are such different little personalities. I’m loving watching them develop and just pick on each other, but love each other.”

The singer and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, also share daughter Eisele, 6, who arrived in 2013. “[She] is awesome,” the Tennessee native told Us. “She’s in school and thriving.”

Scott gave birth to her twin daughters in January 2018 after suffering a miscarriage. “My family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls,” the “Need You Now” singer captioned an Instagram post at the time. “They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come. Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins.”

Since Emory and Betsy’s arrival, Scott has been juggling her music career with her growing family. “Every few weeks, every few months, my husband and I have a real honest conversation of, ‘Are our girls doing good?’” she explained to Us on Wednesday. “‘OK, then we’re going to keep on going.’ The guys [in Lady Antebellum], Charles [Kelley] and Dave [Haywood] have been just so grace-giving and understanding of that, through this transition of finding the new normal.”

The band will be releasing their upcoming album, Ocean, in November. “Putting out a record for the first time with three kids, it’s going to look a lot different than it ever has,” Scott told Us. “It’s always just check-ins and doing the best you can.”

She and Tyrrell, 33, met while touring with Tim McGraw in 2010 and wed in upstate New York two years later.

With reporting by Rebecca Fisher

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!