Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Hoda Kotb and Her Daughters Make Surprise Backstage Visit at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

By
Hoda Kotb Makes Surprise Visit With Daughters Haley and Hope Backstage at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Hoda Kotb, Kelly Clarkson. Getty Images(2)

Hoda Kotb made a surprise visit backstage with her daughters, Haley and Hope, at The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, April 29.

In a video posted via the show’s official Instagram account on Monday, Kotb, 59, walked onto the set with her little ones as Kelly Clarkson greeted them alongside her guest, Meghan Trainor.

“Hi guys! How are you?!” Clarkson, 42, asked as she gave the Today show host a hug and Trainor, 30, embraced the kids. “I have makeup on my arm so I’m going to hug you awkwardly!”

Kotb then mentioned that they were “so excited” to make a quick visit as Clarkson and the kids posed for photos.

Today Anchor Hoda Kotb s Family Album With Daughters Mother Sameha Kotb and Loved Ones Photos 793

Related: ‘Today’ Anchor Hoda Kotb’s Family Album With Daughters, Mom and More

Later in the clip, Clarkson told the audience that 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City is “such a cool building, like, random people will stop by.” (Clarkson’s show moved to the famed NYC building, where the Today show, Saturday Night Live and more are filmed, last year.)

“We love when friends come to visit! 🥰” read the post’s caption.

Clarkson isn’t the only host Haley and Hope have hung out with lately. Earlier this month, Al Roker gushed about Kotb’s kids on Take Your Kid to Work Day. “I remember when it was Take Your Daughters To Work Day,” Roker, 69, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 26, alongside a carousel of photos with Kotb and her daughters. “Yesterday brought back a lot of memories for me with my two sweet ‘daughters’ Haley and Hope. Thanks @hodakotb for bringing these two sweet girls into my life.”

Kotb and Joel Schiffman welcomed Haley and Hope through adoption in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The exes got engaged in 2019 but parted ways three years later.

Last month, the TV personality revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she went on a date for the first time in years.

Stars React to Kelly Clarkson Covering Their Songs on Kellyoke Katy Perry Miley Cyrus and More

Related: How Stars Have Reacted to Kelly Clarkson Covering Their Songs on ‘Kellyoke’

“I do have to say something, something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years,” Kotb said. “I had a date! I had a date.”

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Clarkson replied, “That’s huge. That’s huge even to be in a place to do that.”

Who is the Best ‘Today Show’ Host of All Time?

Following her split from Schiffman, 66, Kotb exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the important lessons she’s teaching her daughters as they grow up.

“I think one thing I really wanna work on with my girls, too, is them having their voice,” Kotb said November 2022. “[Teaching them about] being brave enough to say what they need, what they want and not to feel greedy or too much or too bossy. … I think I want my girls to be more vocal and to say what they want and not to be afraid and not to try to conform to be what other people want.”

In this article

Hoda Kotb Absent From 'Today' Again Following Daughter Hope's Health Scare: She's 'A Bit Under the Weather'

Hoda Kotb
The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!