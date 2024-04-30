Hoda Kotb made a surprise visit backstage with her daughters, Haley and Hope, at The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, April 29.

In a video posted via the show’s official Instagram account on Monday, Kotb, 59, walked onto the set with her little ones as Kelly Clarkson greeted them alongside her guest, Meghan Trainor.

“Hi guys! How are you?!” Clarkson, 42, asked as she gave the Today show host a hug and Trainor, 30, embraced the kids. “I have makeup on my arm so I’m going to hug you awkwardly!”

Kotb then mentioned that they were “so excited” to make a quick visit as Clarkson and the kids posed for photos.

Later in the clip, Clarkson told the audience that 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City is “such a cool building, like, random people will stop by.” (Clarkson’s show moved to the famed NYC building, where the Today show, Saturday Night Live and more are filmed, last year.)

“We love when friends come to visit! 🥰” read the post’s caption.

Clarkson isn’t the only host Haley and Hope have hung out with lately. Earlier this month, Al Roker gushed about Kotb’s kids on Take Your Kid to Work Day. “I remember when it was Take Your Daughters To Work Day,” Roker, 69, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 26, alongside a carousel of photos with Kotb and her daughters. “Yesterday brought back a lot of memories for me with my two sweet ‘daughters’ Haley and Hope. Thanks @hodakotb for bringing these two sweet girls into my life.”

Kotb and Joel Schiffman welcomed Haley and Hope through adoption in 2017 and 2019, respectively. The exes got engaged in 2019 but parted ways three years later.

Last month, the TV personality revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she went on a date for the first time in years.

“I do have to say something, something did happen the other day that hasn’t happened in two years,” Kotb said. “I had a date! I had a date.”

Clarkson replied, “That’s huge. That’s huge even to be in a place to do that.”

Following her split from Schiffman, 66, Kotb exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the important lessons she’s teaching her daughters as they grow up.

“I think one thing I really wanna work on with my girls, too, is them having their voice,” Kotb said November 2022. “[Teaching them about] being brave enough to say what they need, what they want and not to feel greedy or too much or too bossy. … I think I want my girls to be more vocal and to say what they want and not to be afraid and not to try to conform to be what other people want.”