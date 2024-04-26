Al Roker is grateful for Today cohost Hoda Kotb’s daughters, Haley and Hope.
“I remember when it was Take Your Daughters To Work Day,” Roker, 69, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 26, alongside a carousel of photos with Kotb, 59, Hayley, 7, and Hope, 4. “Yesterday brought back a lot of memories for me with my two sweet ‘daughters’ Haley and Hope. Thanks @hodakotb for bringing these two sweet girls into my life.”
In one photo, the coworkers posed with the kids on set, while another showed Roker holding their hands backstage. A third snap revealed Haley hugging her mother as Roker smiled behind Hope.
“Why is this post making me tear up!! So sweet!!! 😍 what a special day for all of you,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Roker’s post, while another added: “So sweet! They have grown so fast! They are blessed to have you in their lives.”
The Today set was filled with joy on Thursday, April 25, as several employees brought their children for Take Your Kid to Work Day. Aside from Kotb, Craig Melvin brought his son, Delano, 10, and Dylan Dreyer brought her eldest son, Calvin, 7.
Kotb adopted Haley in 2017 and Hope in 2019 during her relationship with Joel Schiffman. The pair got engaged in 2019 before ending their relationship in 2022.
Despite their split, Kotb and Schiffman have remained cordial coparents. The broadcaster exclusively told Us Weekly in 2022 that she wants to teach her daughters to be strong.
“I think one thing I really wanna work on with my girls, too, is them having their voice,” she said at the time. “[Teaching them about] being brave enough to say what they need, what they want and not to feel greedy or too much or too bossy.”
Deal of the DayAct Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal
She continued: “I feel like a lot of us, when we were younger, we were taught to be quieted. I was called shy, but as I reflect on [it], I was probably quieted, like, you know, ‘Quiet down, be a good girl.’ But, I think I want my girls to be more vocal and to say what they want and not to be afraid and not to try to conform to be what other people want.”
Roker, meanwhile, shares daughter Courtney, 35, with ex-wife Alice Bell and kids Leila, 25, and Nick, 21, with Deborah Roberts. Roker became a grandfather in July 2023 when Courtney and her husband, Wesley Laga, welcomed daughter Sky.
“Guess who’s 9 months old today? Wow, that was fast!” Roker gushed via Instagram earlier this month alongside a pic of baby Sky.