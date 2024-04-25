Today Show Hosts Celebrate Take Your Kid to Work Day on the Plaza

It was a family affair on the Thursday, April 25, episode of Today.

The hosts and crew of the NBC morning show brought their children out to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City for a special occasion. “That’s the future right there,” Savannah Guthrie stated while greeting the group of kids. “It’s Take Your Kids to Work Day here at NBC and we’ve got so many great kids, kids of our tech crew, our producers, on-air correspondents.”

Among the episodes’ adorable guests were Hoda Kotb’s daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, Craig Melvin’s 10-year-old son, Delano, and Dylan Dreyer’s eldest son, Calvin, 7. (Melvin, 44, shares Delano and daughter Sybil, 7, with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak. In addition to Calvin, Dreyer, 42, and her husband, Brian Fichera, are the parents of sons Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2.)

Delano and Calvin took over for their parents at the top of the third hour of Today, opening the episode alongside Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones. “It’s Take Your Kids to Work Day,” Delano told the camera, after which Calvin quipped, “Hey, this doesn’t seem so hard.”

Melvin and Dreyer went on to praise their kids’ TV talents, with Dreyer joking, “Craig and I are stage moms off on the side. I’m like, ‘Speak up, sit up tall.’” After the show, Dreyer shared a sweet dressing room selfie with Calvin via Instagram, writing, “Take your kid to work day!!! Calvin got the special honors!!”

Kotb, 59, and Jenna Bush Hager also kicked off Thursday’s Today With Hoda & Jenna by highlighting Haley and more of their coworkers’ children. When asked what her favorite part of the day had been so far, Haley told the cohosting duo, “That I get to see Mommy.”

Despite the compliment, Bush Hager, 42, hilariously turned the tables on Kotb. “Haley, can I ask you a question? Who’s the boss, me or Mommy?” she asked Haley, who hilariously answered, “You.”

“This has been happening all day,” Kotb reacted before asking her daughter, “Are you positive? Because you know you live with me. You don’t live with Jenna.” Bush Hager followed up by offering to have Haley stay with her for the weekend.

Bush Hager shares kids Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4, with her husband, Henry Hager. While her little ones did not appear on the show, she went on to praise NBC for providing fun Take Your Kid to Work Day activities for the talent and crew’s children. “There’s make your own totes,” she shared. “Do you know that Read with Jenna has their own library where you can go relax and read? I didn’t know that.”

Before Haley joined her mom on set, Kotb took a brief break from the show earlier this month in order to attend her daughter’s school recital. “Haley yesterday said, ‘Are you coming to my spring concert?’ And I was like, ‘When is it?’ She goes, ‘It’s tomorrow.’ Well, tomorrow’s today,” Kotb shared on April 18 while explaining how she rushed to the event in between the second and fourth hour of Today.

Calling the recital “so beautiful,” Kotb said she was glad to be there to support Haley before having to dash back to 30 Rock. “Then at 9, straight up, 8:45 to 9, it’s over. We had a pre-tape at 9:25. I said to [my driver] Eddie, ‘Let’s flow,’” she stated.