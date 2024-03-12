‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Celebrates Son Delano’s 10th Birthday

With his firstborn son, Delano, turning 10, Today host Craig Melvin is ensuring he makes every moment count.

Melvin, 44, and wife Lindsay Czarniak showed off pictures from Delano’s birthday celebration via Instagram on Monday, March 11, which included a Broadway show and a meal at Benihana.

“In the blink of an eye our little boy went from the baby who made us parents to the fun loving, caring 10 year old kid we adore,” the couple wrote in a joint post. “I think one of the coolest things is when you find yourself just really enjoying the time you get to spend together as they grow, experiencing the things they love and seeing it all through their eyes.”

Melvin and Czarniak, 46, a reporter for Fox Sports, got married in October 2011. The couple also share daughter Sybil, 7.

The post concluded: “We had a memorable weekend celebrating. Couldn’t love this crew more #happybirthday #love #hibachi #broadway #music #10 #family.”

In a carousel of photos, the whole family could be seen outside Manhattan’s Neil Simon Theatre, where they took in a production of MJ: The Musical, based on the music of Michael Jackson.

They also enjoyed a hibachi-style meal at Benihana, where the chef spelled out “I <3 U” with fried rice.

The birthday festivities also continued at home, where Delano posed with his sister in front of a cake reading, “Happy 10th Birthday Del!!”

Last month, Melvin opened up about the experience of being father to two mixed-race children.

“When Lindsay and I started thinking about marriage, we never talked about the fact that eventually we would have mixed-race kids,” Melvin wrote in an essay to celebrate Black History Month. “Looking back on it, maybe we should have. But it was not something that was front of mind when we were dating.”

Melvin continued, “But now that we have Delano and Sybil, we’ve essentially had to figure it out as we go along. What we have done, deliberately, is really try to expose our kids to both of our backgrounds.”

The daytime host has also written a book about his fatherhood experiences titled I’m Proud of You, which will be released on May 7.

“I have many passions in life, but what I’m most passionate about is being a father,” Melvin shared via Instagram in November 2023. “’I’m Proud of You is a celebration of the small things in life, and a book for anybody who has experienced the joys and wonders of parenthood and wants their children to know how amazing and inspiring they are.”