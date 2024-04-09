Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera have enjoyed plenty of family time with their three sons through the years.

The couple frequently share sweet snapshots of Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty, keeping fans updated on major milestones, group outings and their latest cooking adventures. Need further proof of the family’s jam-packed schedule? In November 2023, Dreyer took Us Weekly through a day in her life, which included waking up at 4:30 a.m. with her sons snuggled up beside her.

“Two of my boys climbed into bed with me last night,” Dreyer exclusively told Us right before she headed out to NBC’s Studio 1A for the third hour of Today alongside coanchors Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

Scroll down to check out Dreyer and Fichera’s most adorable moments with their kids: