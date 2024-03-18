Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyer says she’s the “efficient mom” — and sometimes that means showering with her three sons.

Dreyer, 42, told the Daily Mail in a story that ran Monday, March 18, that she’s “totally fine” with it, even though it’s “getting a little weird” now that her eldest is getting a little older.

The Today vet and her husband, Brian Fichera, share three children: Calvin, 7, Oliver, 4, and Rusty, 2.

“When I have to shower at night, if I can get all three in the shower with me so I can get everybody bathed at once, we’re good to go!” she said.

Related: Celebs Clap Back at the Parenting Police The claws will come out if you mess with these celeb parents! From Khloé Kardashian to Chrissy Teigen, many stars have clapped back at social media trolls over the years. Case in point — the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum ripped into a Twitter user who called her daughter True “not cute at all” […]

Dreyer added that now that Calvin is 7, he prefers to take a bath while his mom and brothers take the shower.

“I put the towel on pretty quickly, I don’t linger,” she added.

Dreyer didn’t just offer up this information out of the blue. She was discussing Bradley Cooper’s recent comments about how he used to shower with his father and that he’s “totally fine” walking around his home in the nude. Dreyer added that her kids are also fine with her walking around naked at home, noting that they “don’t care” about seeing her without clothes..

“They’ll run around naked all day long,” Dreyer said of her younger two sons. “I think they’re just so proud of their bodies and their parts, they love it!”

Related: Celebs and Their Look-Alike Kids: Photos The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! These celebrity parents all share striking similarities — and features! — with their cute kids.

Her comments also came after The View cohost Sara Haines spoke about not “covering up immediately” in front of her three kids, all aged 8 and younger.

“I have made a deliberate effort for them to not feel shamed of their bodies and to remind them that it’s science,” said Haines, 46.

That sense of self-confidence is one that Dreyer wants to instill in her kids and in children everywhere. The NBC personality has also written several children’s books and hopes she and her husband can “lead by example.”

“I don’t want to bring boys down and I want to raise them to be confident and strong and to fight for what they want and know that that’s OK,” she said.”So when I wrote my children’s books, I wanted them to be honest for girls and for boys. I wanted everybody just to be able to be kids and I want to raise them in a way where they know that they can do whatever they want, but you have to be kind along the way.”