​Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager’s Sweetest Family Moments With Their 3 Kids: Mila, Poppy and Hal

Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry HagerJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Finding her happily ever after! Jenna Bush Hager’s life has never been far from the public’s mind — and fans are still intrigued by the former first daughter’s personal life, marriage and role as a mother.

Bush Hager and twin sister Barbara Bush first caught the nation’s attention when their late grandfather, former President George H. W. Bush, took office in January 1989 when they were just 7 years old. They were once again in the spotlight when their father, George W. Bush, became president in 2001.

Bush Hager found love thanks to her father’s role as a head of state. She began dating husband Henry Hager in 2004 while he was working on George W.’s reelection campaign in 2004. The pair wed in May 2008 and have since welcomed three children — Mila in April 2013, Poppy in August 2015 and Hal in August 2019.

Scroll down to see Bush Hager and her husband’s sweetest photos as a family over the years:

