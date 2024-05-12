Hoda Kotb is feeling all the love this Mother’s Day.

“Lucky me!” Kotb, 59, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 11, one day before the holiday. “Happy mother’s day ❤️❤️.”

The Today co-host also shared the gift that her two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, gave her in honor of the day. The girls decorated frames with colorful markers and wrote sweet notes to Kotb, including, “You are a great mom.” The frames were placed on a table with gold and floral Mother’s Day-themed stickers.

Haley and Hope were all smiles in another snap as they paddled around in swim floaties and, in a subsequent pic, Kotb took a selfie with them while eating a meal in the pool.

Kotb welcomed Haley and Hope with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman via adoption in 2017 and 2019, respectively. (Kotb and Schiffman, 66, got engaged in 2019 but split three years later.)

The mother of two revealed in March that she had dipped her toe back into the dating pool — and now she shared she’s been on two dates with a mystery man.

“I hadn’t been on a date in two years, because that’s when our relationship, my past relationship had ended,” Kotb said on the Friday, May 10, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Kotb, who was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008, noted that she and her new beau are going on a third date together.

“I think it was just the kind of fun of talking about something that wasn’t kids and wasn’t work,” she said. “It was just life, and I missed that. And he’s really handsome.”

While she didn’t name names, Kotb noted that she felt like a “pleaser” in her most recent romance.

“If he was happy, then I would be happy. I want[ed] him to be [happy]. … I wasn’t myself,” she explained. “And now, I’ve gotten to a point where if the date’s not for me, and it’s OK, I’ll say, ‘Oh, my God. This was so much fun. You’re a really nice guy.’ Like, I don’t mind being myself and being confident and knowing what I want. I’m not twisting myself in a pretzel to make everybody feel good all the time because I’ve done that for most of my life, and it was exhausting.”

When it comes to a new relationship, Kotb said she’s looking for “someone who has been in some kind of stable relationships and knows what it’s like to love someone as much as we love our kids.”