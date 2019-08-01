



Working together! Maggie Gyllenhaal opened up about her and her husband Peter Sarsgaard’s strengths and weaknesses in helping their two daughters with their homework.

“My daughter [Ramona], who’s going into eighth grade, is so far beyond my math ability that I can’t help her,” the actress, 41, explained during a Q&A at a Wednesday, July 31, LensCrafters event. “[But she] is really, like, a notably excellent student and there are places where I can really help her. I love to read her essays. … I studied literature. I love talking about the books she’s reading.”

As for the 48-year-old actor’s role, Gyllenhaal said, “My husband is really the music guy. He believes that learning to read music and learning to play music is just as important as learning anything else you learn in school. I can read music like a kindergartner. I don’t have the discipline, and he really does. He has taught both of my daughters how to play instruments.”

When it comes to math, though, neither of them know what they’re doing. “[He] thinks he’s better at it than me, and I resent that,” the Deuce star admitted.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, welcomed Ramona, 12, and Gloria, 7, in 2006 and 2012, respectively. Her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, gushed about her girls to Us Weekly exclusively in September 2017.

“My sister has raised two extraordinary daughters,” the Oscar nominee, 38, told Us at the time. “They are so well behaved and they are so thoughtful. They are so observant of the world around them, and I’m so proud of not only them but my sister as a mother. When they come to me I get two great girls [but], you know, at the end of the day there are times where it’s not bad to hand them back.”

He added, “When I’m with them, all I can think about is what incredible work my sister has put in and what a good mother she is with all the things she has on her plate already. With her extraordinary talent and everything she does there, it says a lot about her and it says a lot about her husband. Fully devoted to their family. They give me a chance to be a fun uncle because their daughters are so cool.”

