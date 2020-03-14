Before and after! Welcoming her now-6-year-old son, Sebastian, in 2013, “changed everything” for Malin Åkerman.

“You really understand what life is all about,” the actress, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively at the A Perfect World Luncheon. “You go from your young, narcissistic mind as a 20-year-old and come into womanhood and you realize that nothing is about you. It’s all about the world and all about keeping it intact for your kids. You all of a sudden feel like you have a purpose.”

The Billions star welcomed her baby boy with her ex-husband, Roberto Zincone. Instead of asking for a younger sibling from his mom and her husband, Jack Donnelly, Sebastian is “pretty happy” with his dog.

The Sweden native added, “They’re best friends! Because he is an only child, she follows him everywhere and he loves it.”

Åkerman and Donnelly, 33, wed in December 2018 in Tulum, Mexico, and don’t have a problem showing PDA in front of the little one. “We have the same love language because he’s grown up like that,” the Childrens Hospital alum told Us in March 2018. “I think compared to his friends, some parents aren’t as … public with their displays of affection as me and my husband are and how I am with him, so sometimes [Sebastian’s friends] react like, ‘Wow! Your mom and dad kiss a lot.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah! Don’t yours?’”

She and the Atlantis alum are “in the honeymoon stage,” Åkerman gushed at the time. “It can’t get better than this.”

As for Sebastian and Donnelly, they’re “inseparable,” the Dollface star told Us in October 2018. “It makes my heart warm,” she said. “I’m very glad to be bringing Jack into our lives for good. It’s nice for my son to have a boy in the house constantly after being raised by a woman. I’m not the best at play fighting. Jack’s a better person to play fight with!”

With reporting by Meagan Sargent