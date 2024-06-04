Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly gave their daughter, Princess Lilibet, a special birthday bash in honor of her turning 3-years-old.

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 42, celebrated their daughter’s birthday a few days ahead of her actual birth date — Tuesday, June 4. Over the weekend, the couple held a party for Lilibet, also known lovingly as Lili, and invited their closest loved ones and friends to attend, People confirmed on Monday, June 3. (The pair also share 5-year-old son Prince Archie.)

One month before Lili’s birthday, Meghan gushed about her little girl while she and Harry were visiting Nigeria for the first time in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

“Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn 3,” Meghan told Lightway Academy students during her and Harry’s official school visit in May. “A few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. She [said], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”

The Duchess of Sussex noted that she knew her toddler was speaking “literally” about seeing her reflection in her mother’s eyes but the moment stuck with Meghan.

“But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she reflected. “And I thought, yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you, but as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their official royal duties in 2020, the royal family has not acknowledged Lili nor Archie’s birthdays. In May, royal correspondent Danielle Stacey explained that because Harry’s father, King Charles III, assumed the throne in September 2022, the institution only posts public messages for working members of the firm.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, and no longer carry out royal duties,” Stacey told Hello! Magazine while addressing why Archie didn’t get a birthday message in May. “Similarly, the palace doesn’t typically share messages on the likes of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s birthdays nor their children’s special days.”

Like Archie and Lilibet, Harry himself has also not received a public message from his family across the pond. However, the Spare author got a special birthday treat during his trip to Germany for the Invictus Games in September 2023. On his big day, Harry attended the Poland vs. Germany volleyball match, and the crowd serenaded him with a sweet rendition of “Happy Birthday.”