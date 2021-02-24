Future Friday Night Lights fans! Scott Porter plans to show his two kids the NBC show.

“There are going to be some scenes that somebody’s going to be like, ‘Well, this is a little uncomfortable watching with my parents,’ but it allows families to really have a real conversation,” the actor, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on the Wednesday, February 24, “Watch With Us” podcast episode. “Eventually, sure, my kids are gonna watch shows like Ginny & Georgia or Friday Night Lights, and we’re gonna have conversations. I would rather have that conversation than bury my head in the sand and have someone else teach them.”

The Nebraska native’s mom, Robin Porter, did not feel the same way when his sister, Ariana, was growing up. In fact, the then-teenager was not able to watch her brother in Friday Night Lights after an episode referenced a threesome.

“I said to her, ‘Mom, this is the kind of stuff that is talked about now,’” Scott recalled. “‘You prepared me so well for myself to go into high school but now 15 years later, this is evolution of what people are talking about. So would you rather watch it and have a conversation with your daughter about it? Or would you rather not and have her have a conversation with other kids at school about it, or feel like she can’t go to someone and talk to them about it?’”

The Hart of Dixie alum shares son McCoy, 5, and daughter Clover, 3, with his wife, Kelsey Porter. The couple met when Scott was filming FNL and the University of Texas at Austin student was cheerleading. They wed in April 2013 in Texas

“We have these huge patches of not being able to be together,” the Bandslam star exclusively told Us of married life three months later. “We do what we call TV dates where we both get on iChat. I’ve got a Slingbox, which allows me to control my cable box at home from anywhere in the world on my laptop through an internet connection. I’ll put on a show that we love to watch together.”

He added, “During the commercial breaks, we’ll un-mute each other and talk about what just happened. And we’ll do it over iChat so that we can see each other, and that kind of feels like a date night a little bit.”

Ginny & Georgia premieres on Netflix Wednesday, February 24.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta