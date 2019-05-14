



Celebrating in style! Travis Scott spoiled Kylie Jenner on Mother’s Day, and the makeup mogul showed off all of his sweet surprises.

“Yesterday started with a 6 a.m. walk with this one, then we started our day,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, May 13. She shared a photo of her 15-month-old daughter, Stormi, sitting on the sidewalk in a tie-dye sweater and heart leggings, followed by footage of the little one taking shaky steps on the grass.

“Look at what he did,” the reality star said in the next video. “Look what Dada did. Beautiful.” She panned her camera over potted pink bouquets surrounding her pool, then posted a picture in the water with Stormi. The mother-daughter pair then enjoyed “a private dinner” at Jenner’s favorite place with her family.

“Thank you @travisscott for the best Mother’s Day,” she wrote, ending the weekend footage with a close-up video of the new pink purse she received.

The Time of the Twins author and the rapper, 28, welcomed their daughter in February 2018.

The E! personality’s mom, Kris Jenner, shouted out her daughters on Sunday, May 12. “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special,” the momager captioned a collage of Instagram photos with Kylie, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Mary Jo Campbell and her grandchildren. “To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become. My grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.”

Kendall Jenner, the only Kar-Jenner sibling who isn’t a parent, commented on the upload. “Love you too mom.”

