New mom alert! Iggy Azalea shared new photos one week after announcing her baby boy’s birth.

“Keeping things simple in @fashionnova,” the rapper, 30, captioned a Monday, June 15, Instagram slideshow of herself rocking a high ponytail, strapless top and black jeans.

The Grammy nominee went on to share a video of herself getting makeup applied. In the footage, the Aussie panned down to show her crop top, which revealed her bare stomach.

On Wednesday, June 10, Azalea opened up about her infant’s secret birth. “I have a son,” the “Fancy” rapper wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

The American Music Award winner’s announcement came two months after she slammed rumors that she had welcomed her and Playboii Carti’s first child. “It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages,” Azalea tweeted in April amid pregnancy speculation.

When an Instagram follower noted her “weight gain” in May, she replied, “Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies. The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F–KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body.”

Prior to her relationship with Carti, 23, whose real name is Jordan Carter, Azalea was engaged to NBA player Nick Young. Following the former couple’s 2016 split, she was linked to French Montana and Odell Beckham Jr.

The “Kream” rapper denied rumors that she was engaged in July 2019 despite the diamond ring on her left hand.