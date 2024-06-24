Carrie Underwood had a sweet day out with her family on Saturday, June 22, when she took them to Pennsylvania’s famous Hersheypark.

The “Before He Cheats” songstress, 41, traveled with husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, over the weekend to indulge in some iconic chocolate treats.

Underwood posted snaps of her “day off with the fam” via Instagram where the foursome “popped down to [the park] for some rides, fun and food!”

“The boys had SUCH a BLAST!!!” she gushed in her caption, adding that the staff at the candy-inspired amusement park “took such great care of us.”

The Grammy winner then took the kiddies to Chocolate World to make their own Hershey bars and sip on some delicious milkshakes.

“I cannot be more impressed with the staff of both places!!! This will DEFINITELY be on our list of places to come back to! Thanks #HersheyPark and @hersheyschocolateworld for making our family time special!” she went on.

Among the photos were shots of Fisher, 44, Jacob and Isaiah playing games and making their cocoa bars. Another snap featured Underwood smiling while rocking a red, white and blue hat.

The excursion came just one week after the family’s Nashville home went up in flames on Father’s Day.

The American Idol alum’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly that a fire broke out on the property and was quickly contained.

“There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed,” the statement said.

The local fire department was called around 9:42 p.m.on June 16, with the fire starting in the home’s garage. Crews were able to extinguish the heat and stop it from spreading.

Underwood is currently on tour and will be hitting cities such as Chicago and Honolulu starting July 14. One month later, she will be launching her Reflections Las Vegas residency at the Theatre at Resorts World.

Earlier this month, she had a mommy-and-son day with Jacob when she took him to Six Flags. The pair enjoyed a playdate while having fun at the theme park.

“We rode rides, played games, got soaked, ate sooooo much ice cream and candy, bought random souvenirs and had the best day!” the “Cowboy Casanova” singer shared via social media on June 3.

“This season of life flies by way too fast,” Underwood continued. “I’m glad we got the chance to slow it down and just enjoy each other for the day!”