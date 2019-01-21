Inside Jessica Simpson’s ‘Fun and Chic’ Baby Shower: Details

A day to remember! Jessica Simpson’s baby shower was “so fun and chic,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The 38-year-old singer, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Eric Johnson, celebrated her pregnancy with family and friends on Saturday, January 19. Jessica and Johnson are already parents of daughter Maxwell, 6, and son Ace, 5.

Guests, including the fashion designer’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, her mother, Tina Simpson, and her longtime friend CaCee Cobb, were offered mini fried chicken bites, mini corn dogs and mini hamburgers with french fries as appetizers — the same foods Jessica has been craving while pregnant, per the source. The group then dined on a salad based on Simpson’s favorite dish from The Beverly Hills Hotel.

“There weren’t any games since it was her third shower, it was just a beautiful chic lunch,” the source says of the birds nest-themed party. (Us previously confirmed the couple are naming their second daughter Birdie.)

Jessica, who announced her pregnancy in September, stunned in a Reclamation dress and Erika Elizabeth headband during the shower, planned by Wham Bam Events.

Other activities at the party included a make-your-own headpiece station with Marks Garden flowers, an origami birds station and a healing crystals station. According to the source, guests wrote messages to Jessica’s baby on the origami birds and were able to take the crystals home with them.

“Everyone mingled and laughed, it went from 2 p.m. into the evening,” the source tells Us, noting “everyone was so happy to be together.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

