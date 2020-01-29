Inside Kim Kardashian and Beyonce’s Kids’ Recent Playdate

Thank heaven for little girls — and boys! Now that Jay-Z and Kanye West have put aside their differences — the Watch the Throne rappers made amends in December at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash after nearly six years of feuding — their little ones are hanging out.

Record producer Jimmy Iovine and his wife, Liberty Ross, recently invited close pals and their families over for a get-together, and the Carter and West kiddos bonded alongside the “Family Feud” singer, 50, and the KKW beauty founder, 39. (Beyoncé, West and North West, 6, weren’t in attendance.)

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, “was running around” with Saint West, 4, the insider says, noting that their personalities meshed well. “Blue is a tomboy and sporty, and Saint’s very active and has a ton of energy and a funny personality,” adds the source. The “Formation” singer, 38, and the rapper’s 2-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, played with Kardashian and West’s baby girl, Chicago, also 2, but “they mostly just touched each other’s toys,” says the source.

