Is Elijah Wood Engaged and Expecting a Baby With Mette-Marie Kongsved?

New chapter? Elijah Wood sparked rumored that he is engaged and expecting a baby with Mette-Marie Kongsved.

The Lord of the Rings star, 38, stepped out with the pregnant producer on Monday, July 8, to shop for furniture and visit Best Buy in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Woods wore a gray cardigan, jeans and brown boots, while his girlfriend covered a noticeable baby bump in an orange dress.

Not only was the Danish star rocking a budding belly, but she also wore a ring on her left hand.

The Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency alum and Kongsved were first spotted together in January 2018, holding hands in Pasadena, California. This February, they attended the Rodarte FW19 fashion show together.

Although the actor has kept his relationship with Kongsved private, he has been open about his friendship with former Bachelor Nick Viall.

In December 2015, the ABC personality, 38, posted a movie theater photo with Wood and Kyle McCullough, captioned, “FORCEGOALS.”

The Emmy nominee explained how he became buds with the Bachelorette alum in a February 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve known Nick before he became the Bachelor, which is the craziest thing,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “He was just around and I would hang out with him and I kind of knew about his Bachelorette experiences and found it fascinating. So I knew he was the Bachelor before it was announced and everything.”

He added, “Here’s the thing about Nick. I think a lot of people question whether he is real or if it’s really real him on the show, in the way that he’s presenting himself, and that is him. He’s a very genuine individual, he’s got a lot of integrity. I can unequivocally say that.”

