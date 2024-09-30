J.R. Smith and Candice Patton are officially the parents of an adorable baby boy.

“Son in Virgo. Born at home. Heart now beats outside of my chest. In love forevermore 💕👣,” Patton, 36, captioned a clip and photos of the pair’s newborn via Instagram on Friday, September 27. Smith, 39, shared more adorable photos of their child via his own Instagram one day later, including a shot of him carrying his son with one arm.

Several celebrities congratulated the duo in the comments of Patton’s post, including several of her former The CW costars. “Congratulations!! ❤️,” Grant Gustin, who starred alongside Patton on The Flash, commented, while Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz wrote, “Cousins!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Superman & Lois’ Elizabeth Tulloch told Patton she is “gonna be such a good mama” in a comment of her own, adding, “I am unbelievably happy for you! Texting you rn – have to send you viv’s fave book when she was a baby.” Batwoman alum Camrus Johnson excitedly wrote, “AHHHHHHHHH I GOT A NEPHEW!,” while Legends of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh commented, “All the love and congratulations!!!”

Patton and Smith did not share further details about their child, including his birthday or name.

The pair’s baby news comes nearly five years after Smith’s estranged wife, Jewel Harris, accused him of having an affair with Patton. “God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you, Lord Father God, to please just cover him with your blood,” Harris, who wed the former NBC player in 2016, said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “I ask in the mighty name of Jesus that you go to him where he is right now and you shake him up, God. You shake him up and you stir him up . . . I ask that wherever he is broke, you fix him [and] you heal him.”

In the video, Harris also prayed that Patton be given “grace and mercy” for allegedly pursuing her husband. Patton did not publicly comment on the scandal at the time, but Smith addressed Harris’ accusations in an Instagram Story statement shortly after.

“No weapon formed against me,” he wrote in December 2019. “IG ain’t a place for relationships!! But God told me to tell y’all I’ve been separated for months. He doesn’t understand why his child failed to mention that … #ThatsAll.” (Smith is reportedly the father of three children, two of whom he shares with Harris.)

It is unknown whether the exes have legally separated, as well as if Smith and Patton are officially dating and how long they have been together. (Us Weekly has reached out to Smith and Patton’s reps for comment.)

The announcement of their baby’s arrival marked Patton’s first Instagram post since June 2023. Smith, meanwhile, frequently shares glimpses into his family life with fans via social media. “Life Lately!” he captioned a montage of recent kid pics via Instagram on August 21.

Back in February, he shared funny photos of his two daughters dressed in old lady outfits. “Happy 100th day of school to these lil old ladies! 🤣,” he wrote alongside the Instagram snaps.