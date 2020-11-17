Call him Reed! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert announced their third child’s name on Monday, November 16, after she gave birth to the baby boy.

“Say hello to Reed Harrison Tolbert! 8lbs 4oz 20.5,” Roper captioned an Instagram photo that showed her baby boy sleeping on a personalized baby blanket from Highway 3 printed with his name. “We welcomed him earth side to our family on November 14, 2020 at 5:33am at home. Born with a head full of dark hair and blue eyes.”

Roper, 33, delivered her son at home on Saturday, November 14. “5:33 AM,” Tolbert, also 33, shared via his Instagram Story at the time. “Mama and Baby Boy doing great!”

The Bachelor alum then confirmed the arrival by posting the first photo of their newborn. “He’s here and he’s perfect,” she captioned the Instagram shot of herself cradling the baby.

Roper later shared a photo of herself and Tolbert staring lovingly at their son after what appeared to be a water birth. “Can’t wait to share all the magic with you and share our birth story!! Right now we are soaking in all these beautiful, new moments,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Thank you for all the love and support and for holding space for our little family in your hearts. I’m one grateful mama.”

The couple tied the knot in January 2016. They are also parents of daughter Emerson, 3, and son Brooks, 15 months. The twosome announced in May that they were expecting their third child.

Roper gave fans a hint of what she planned to name their newest addition in August. “I am putting up the name bracket right now,” she said on her Instagram Story. “Tanner and I have had some last-minute disagreements so we were trying to make sure all the names that we both wanted — a couple that I like that he doesn’t like, a couple that he likes that I don’t like — are on.”

She continued: “I’m going to show you a sweet 16, and we’re going to go down probably every couple days because it’s 12 weeks until I’m 40 weeks … and I want to make sure the bracket is completed before the baby gets here.”

Roper noted that some of the monikers were “repeated” from when they selected Brooks’ name, but she “also included some new names we love for baby boy.” A few names on her list were familiar to Bachelor fans, such as Dean and Roper — the reality star’s maiden name.