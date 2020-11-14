Another little Tolbert! Jade Roper introduced the world to her and husband Tanner Tolbert’s third child together just hours after his arrival.

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding the baby boy on Saturday, November 14. The couple, who are also parents of daughter Emerson, 3, and son Brooks, 15 months, have yet to announce the newborn’s name.

Tolbert, 33, revealed via his Instagram Story on Saturday that Roper gave birth earlier that morning. “5:33 AM,” he wrote after sharing videos of the reality star in labor. “Mama and Baby Boy doing great!” She appeared to deliver the baby at home, as fans saw her sitting in an inflatable pool in the pair’s bedroom prior to the birth. (She notably had an emergency home birth with their second child in July 2019.)

Roper hinted that her third child’s arrival was imminent on Thursday, November 12. “I’ll be 39 weeks pregnant on Sunday, and I have to say I’m so proud of my body for carrying this far!” she explained on Instagram. “I was so much more intentional this pregnancy with taking care of myself, and I feel like it paid off, because this is the most pregnant I’ve ever been! I’m full of so many different emotions as each night I wonder if we will be meeting our baby. Last night Emmy reached up, grabbed my belly and sweetly said, ‘It’s time to come out, baby.’ #soon #babywatch.”

The duo, who wed in January 2016, announced their pregnancy news in May. She divulged via Instagram in June that she expects baby No. 3 to be their “last,” noting: “[I want] to soak up every moment (laughing at myself when I say this cuz our kids keep us crazy busy lol) and document everything since it’ll be the last of the firsts.”

Tolbert, for his part, told fans via Roper’s Instagram Story in May that he was “content” with two children and expanding their family was “not planned” at the time they discovered they were expecting. “But now this happens, so we’re gonna have three,” he shared. “I’m like, ‘What’s the difference between three and four?’”