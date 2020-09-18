Asking for advice. Pregnant Jade Roper revealed she’s “worried” about heading into preterm labor ahead of baby No. 3.

“Anyone who’s had preterm labor contractions, can you tell me what they felt like please?” the Bachelor alum, 33, wrote on her Friday, September 18, Instagram Story. “The last two days I’ve had painful lower uterine contractions throughout times of the day. I’ve read to empty your bladder, drink water and lie on your left side for an hour, which I’ve been doing and it’s been helping. Been drinking tons of water. But they come back.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost went on to write that she was planning to contact her “amazing” midwife despite her reluctance to do so.

“I hate feeling like people think I’m dramatic or making a big deal out of things, so I’m not one to call and talk about my health often,” the Colorado native explained. “But with my history of having babies before term, I’m just worried.”

The former reality star welcomed her and Tanner Tolbert’s daughter, Emerson, now 3, in 2017 four weeks ahead of her due date. In July 2019, Roper gave birth to their son, Brooks, now 13 months, in an emergency home birth in their master closet.

The pregnant star’s doctors think that her third child will arrive “ever faster” than Brooks.

“I had Brooks in 60, 65 minutes,” the former ABC personality told Carly Waddell during a podcast episode last month. “So say I have a 40-minute labor, right? I’m like, ‘Well, what if I go into labor, get in the car immediately, and then I have to wait for my COVID test and then I just deliver in triage? Like, I don’t want to deliver in triage!”

Roper is not “mentally” ready to have three children, she added at the time. “I’m gonna have a 3-year-old, a 15-month-old and a newborn,” the Naturally Jade Cosmetics creator explained. “Thinking about those days, I’ve totally accepted the fact that I’m gonna have to wear this baby literally everywhere.”

She and Tolbert, also 33, met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. They wed in January 2016 in California.