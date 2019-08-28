



Still adjusting. Jade Roper detailed her baby boy Brooks’ dairy sensitivity and lip tie issues nearly one month after her emergency delivery.

“I told you guys I was gonna give you an update on Brooks’ tummy troubles because Emmy, I had to go dairy free with her, and I thought I was gonna have to go dairy free with him, but then he was being such a good baby and he was sleeping well and he wasn’t really fussy and he was nursing really well,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, explained in a series of Instagram Story videos on Tuesday, August 27. “I was eating dairy and soy and all that good stuff, thinking that he was OK, and then about at 2 weeks, he started to really get fussy again and to the point where he was crying nonstop almost all night and during the day.”

Roper then revealed that her son has “a lip tie on the top,” though his pediatrician advised her and husband Tanner Tolbert not to have it fixed. She noted that she does not judge parents who have chosen to correct the issue, which keeps the upper lip from moving as it should and can lead to difficulty breast-feeding. However, “we’re trusting her and not revising his lip tie.”

Furthermore, the reality star said her baby boy shares a dairy problem with his older sister, Emmy, 2. “They did test his diaper and his stools, and he did test positive for a dairy sensitivity, so now I have to cut out dairy and soy and possibly beef. Which I cut out dairy a week ago because I had a suspicion that’s what it was,” she told her followers. “But at least now we feel really good ‘cause we have an answer and our little guy doesn’t have to be in so much pain anymore, which is such a relief.”

Roper and Tolbert, who met during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in January 2016, welcomed their second child on July 29. The “Mommies Tell All” podcast host delivered Brooks in the couple’s master closet after her birth progressed faster than expected.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!