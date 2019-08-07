



Respecting her recovery! Jade Roper shouted out her postpartum body one week after giving birth to her son, Brooks.

“Women’s bodies are seriously phenomenal!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 32, captioned her Wednesday, August 7, mirror selfie on Instagram. “It’s taking my uterus more time to return to its normal state this time around, but honestly I have never loved my body more than I have this postpartum. A lot of you have asked about my recovery, and I received several stitches and am slowly healing physically— the mental and emotional healing is hard to put a finger on, but I am giving myself grace to process everything.”

The reality star added, “After such an overwhelming labor and delivery, I have so much respect for my body and the journey it’s been on this year to grow and bring this perfect little joy into my life. So in love, so thankful. “

The Bachelor alum and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, welcomed their baby boy on July 29. “I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet,” Roper wrote on Instagram the following day. “I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely. … Long story short, my water broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet. It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby.”

She and the Bachelorette alum, 32, tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their 23-month-old daughter, Emerson, the following year.

