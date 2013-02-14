Jamie-Lynn Sigler has already found her maternity style! The mom-to-be stepped out in West Hollywood Wednesday, Feb. 13 wearing a white blouse that showed off her growing baby bump and tight jeans.

The Sopranos actress confirmed her pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly on Feb. 12, just sixteen days after her boyfriend, Cutter Dykstra, proposed. The couple was spotted by X17 enjoying lunch together at Toast, and Sigler proudly debuted her pregnancy curves in the scoop-neck top during the outing.

"Thank you to everyone for all the sweet messages," Sigler, 31, tweeted to her fans. "We are so excited to be able to share the news of this incredible blessing!"

And baseball star Dykstra, 23, feels the same. On Tuesday, he tweeted a photo of his future wife and mother of his child taking a big gulp from a water bottle. "Keep hydrated, Jamie-Lynn," he captioned the shot. "Pregnant. Blessed. Love."

Sigler and Dykstra went public with their romance in March 2012. The Washington Nationals infielder popped the question on Jan. 27, and the bride-to-be flaunted her engagement ring on Twitter the following day.

This will be the first child for the couple, and Dykstra's first marriage. Sigler was previously married to her manager, A.J. DiScala, from 2003 to 2005.

"Jamie couldn't be happier. Cutter is the perfect guy for her," a source told Us shortly after their engagement. "Although they have only been together for a year, they both know that this is it for both of them. They are both on cloud nine as are their families and friends."

