No pickles and ice cream for this pregant stunner. Jamie-Lynn Sigler tells Us Weekly that her crazy craving is McDonald's cheeseburgers! And just how often does she chow down on them to satiate her unusual hankering? "Every day if I can get to it," the actress shares.

Sigler, expecting her first child, a boy, with baseball player Cutter Dykstra, spoke to Us Weekly at the "What a Pair!" Benefit Concert in Santa Monica, CA, on April 13 about her pregnancy. "The first few months were not fun. I got hit pretty hard, but I feel fantastic now. It's the most natural thing your body can do. I have no part in anything that's happening with the baby. I'm just kind of a vessel, so it really is a miracle and it really is an exciting time."

"So many of my close girlfriends are pregnant right now, so we're kind of going through it all together, which is awesome," continues Sigler, 31, who counts Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Beverley Mitchell, and JoAnna Garcia-Swisher as bump buddies (Mitchell gave birth to a baby girl on March 28).

And these pals have given her good advice. They've told her "[there's] no specific milestones you need to hit, you don't need to look a certain way, you don't need to feel a certain way, just listen to your body. I've really been doing that," says the actress, who looked glowing and glamorous at the event. "If I don't feel like doing anything, I won't. If I feel like eating something I will. I haven't read a single pregnancy book or anything. I'm just letting it happen."

